The State Of The Global Economy In 28 Anecdotes

Deutsche Bank analysts recently published their “Equity House View” report, which includes a map of anecdotes from various businesses around the world. They cover industrials as well as consumer goods makers.

All together, it offers a nice snapshot of the world.

“The picture from Corporates is positive in the US, mixed but not bearish on Europe and is largely negative on China,” Deutsche Bank analysts write.

Check it out:

