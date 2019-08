The US Geological Survey¬†(USGS) estimates that millions of earthquakes occur every year, but only one of them will be a “great earthquake” — that is, one with a magnitude of 8.0 or above. Here are where all the “great earthquakes” since 1900 have struck.

