This map shows every country's major export

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is out with its “Transforming World Atlas” research note, which examines global economic trends through a series of maps.

One particular map that stood out showed each country’s major export, using data from the CIA World Factbook.

Notably, many countries heavily rely on commodities as their primary source of foreign income.

Consequently, one can use this as a map to see which country gets hit the hardest when commodities drop. For example, those in navy were hardest hit by the oil crash.

