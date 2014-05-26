MAP: Divorce Rates Around The World

The world’s highest divorce rates aren’t found in the U.S. — marriage is actually a much riskier endeavour in Europe.

Check out this map, which draws from the latest divorce data from each country:

The divorce rate is still high in the U.S. at 53%. But Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, and Hungary are worse off with divorce rates higher than 60%.

Australia fares a little better but had a rate of 43% in 2010.

Belgium has the highest rate of divorce in this data set at a staggering 70%.

The lowest official rate is in Chile with 3%.

