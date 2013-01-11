Credit Suisse's 2013 Growth Forecast For Every Major Economy In The World

The Financialist, Credit Suisse’s online publication on economic trends and projections, has created an awesome colour-coded map that shows its economists’ forecasts for real GDP growth during 2013. As well, they broke down country-by-country specific data and a projection of GDP per capita for a range of nations.
Check it out below:
Photo: The Financialist
