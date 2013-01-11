Credit Suisse's 2013 Growth Forecast For Every Major Economy In The World

Lucas Kawa

Where’s the world heading?

The Financialist, Credit Suisse’s online publication on economic trends and projections, has created an awesome colour-coded map that shows its economists’ forecasts for real GDP growth during 2013. As well, they broke down country-by-country specific data and a projection of GDP per capita for a range of nations.

Check it out below:

Map Global Growth Rates

Photo: The Financialist

