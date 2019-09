Here’s an interesting map we saw on MyModernMet.com via Mark Perry.

It separates the countries where drivers drive on the left (blue) from those where drivers drive on the right (red).

It says a lot.

Wikimedia Commons Don’t even try driving on the white part. Just don’t.

