MAP: Here Are All Of The Big Chinese Investments In Africa Since 2010

Chinese investments in Africa have raised many eyebrows, as competitors like the U.S. argue that it’s motivated by Beijing’s desire to exploit the continent’s resources.



Earlier this year China promised $20 billion in investments to various African countries, and U.S. secretary of state Hilary Clinton said in a speech that African countries should consider partnerships with more responsible countries as against countries that exploit resources, in an unmistakable reference to China.

This prompted Chinese state news-agency Xinhua (via the Guardian) to write, “Whether Clinton was ignorant of the facts on the ground or chose to disregard them, her implication that China has been extracting Africa’s wealth for itself is utterly wide of the truth.”

Given the recent debate we drew on this map from Stratfor to highlight Chinese investments offers in Africa since 2010. From Stratfor:

“While China has proposed $750 million for agriculture and general development aid and about $50 million to support small- and medium-sized business development in addition to the aforementioned projects, it has been criticised for the extractive nature of its relationship with many African countries, as well as the poor quality of some of its construction work.

However, since many African countries lack the indigenous engineering capability to construct these large-scale projects or the capital to undertake them, African governments with limited resources welcome Chinese investments enthusiastically. These foreign investment projects are also a boon for Beijing, since China needs African resources to sustain its domestic economy, and the projects in Africa provide a destination for excess Chinese labour.”

We first spotted the map on The Big Picture:

Photo: Stratfor

