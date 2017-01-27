Shaq is investing in 9 Papa John's locations — here's where 7 other celebrities have owned fast food chains

Retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal just invested in nine Papa John’s pizza chain restaurants and joined the company’s board of directors.

Celebrities often invest in ventures outside of their industries to diversify their wealth.

Watch the video above to see where other athletes like Hall of Fame NBA player Magic Johnson have owned restaurant chains.

Retired quarterback Peyton Manning owned stake in 31 Papa John’s franchises until 2018.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on January 23, 2017.

