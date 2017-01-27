Shaq is investing in 9 Papa John's locations — here's where 7 other celebrities have owned fast food chains

- Retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal just invested in nine Papa John’s pizza chain restaurants and joined the company’s board of directors.
- Celebrities often invest in ventures outside of their industries to diversify their wealth.
- Watch the video above to see where other athletes like Hall of Fame NBA player Magic Johnson have owned restaurant chains.
- Retired quarterback Peyton Manning owned stake in 31 Papa John’s franchises until 2018.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on January 23, 2017.
