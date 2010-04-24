Map Of The Day: Is The World Ready To Support A Global Bank Tax?

Bloomberg Television just ran a map of the countries willing to support the bank tax, and it’s looking rather sparse.



The G-20 finance ministers began meeting yesterday in Washington D.C., but it doesn’t look like they’ll be thrashing out the details on a bank tax anytime soon. Basically everyone except the West (and not even the entire West) isn’t ready to make it happen.

Photo: Bloomberg

