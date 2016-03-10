MAP: Australia's auction clearance rates for last week, and what to expect in the week ahead

Courtesy of the team at Corelogic RP Data comes this fantastic infographic that reveals Australia’s capital city auction clearance rates for last week.

According to the group, they received 2,089 results from the 2,304 auctions held, with the national clearance rate falling to 68.6% from 71.4% in the prior week.

Looking ahead to this weekend, CoreLogic RP Data notes that auction market will be “significantly quieter” due to public holidays on Monday in Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and Tasmania.

Only 1,371 auctions are scheduled, well below the 2,556 held during the same corresponding week last year.

Even so, it will be interesting to see how the market performs given weak housing finance and consumer sentiment data released earlier in the week.

