MAP: Australia Has 6,000 Mobile Phone Black Spots

Getty / Sean Gallup

Australia has 6,000 mobile phone black spots, according to a new government database of areas nominated by Australians as having inadequate coverage.

Most of the communication shadows are in outer metropolitan, regional and remote Australia.

Black spots are eligible for a new or enhanced mobile base stations under the Coalition Government’s $100 million Mobile Black Spot Programme.

Paul Fletcher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Communications, says another 250 to 300 new mobile phone base stations will be built around the country to close the gaps in coverage.

“Initial analysis suggests that in many cases the nominated locations are within a few kilometres of another nominated location, meaning that one base station may be able to provide coverage to multiple nominated locations,” he says.

You can explore the black spot interactive map here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.