Map Of The Day: Think Asia Is Going To Save Us? Think Again

While the world focuses on the debt crisis in Greece and the looming problems throughout the euro zone, serious debt concerns exist in Asia as well.



Asia has real problems looming in Japan and potentially India and Pakistan, if growth levels do not return to pre-recession levels. And while China may seem to have low levels of debt, it is difficult to know considering the country’s less than public finances.

Representation of public debt as a percentage of GDP, from IndexMundi.com:

