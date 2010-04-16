Map Of The Day: The Massive Volcanic Ash Cloud That's Covering Europe And Snarling Air Traffic

Right now, European air travel is at a standstill because an Icelandic volcano erupted spewing ash into the air, endangering flights across the continent.



We’ve already told you what flights are being halted, but now it is clear why.

This photo from the UK’s Met Office shows in orange the dark, thick ash capable of ripping apart the engines of planes descending on Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.