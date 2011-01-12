MAP OF THE DAY: This Volcano Should Terrify Coffee Lovers

Photo: AP

Indonesian authorities are preparing to evacuate the residents of Lampung in Sumatra over concerns the Anak Krakatau volcano may be about to erupt, according to Reuters.The volcano is said to be at a distance from the Panjang port, but authorities are concerned about the potential for a tsunami.



Officials said that coffee production would be minimally impacted in the event of a tsunami but are preparing to relocate 40,000 people due to the threat.

Lampung in Sumatra accounts for 85% of Indonesia’ coffee production. The nation is the world’s fourth largest producer of coffee and expects to produce 709,000 tonnes in 2011.

In 2009, US imports of Indonesian coffee amounted to $200 million, a $40 million drop in the wake of the crisis. Indonesia is also the world’s second largest producer of robusta coffee, and it’s futures gained $22 in the London market, according to Bloomberg.

Lampung also produces the world’s most expensive coffee, the Kopi Luwak which comes from a coffee-berry plant and passes through the digestive system of a civet. The coffee can cost as much as $227 for a pound, according to the New York Times.

The Anak Krakatau volcano is located between two of Indonesia’s larger islands.

