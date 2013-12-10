MAP: Here Are The 20 'Super-Zips' Where America's Ultra-Elite Reside

The Washington Post has a fascinating visualisation of inequality in America. Their map uses U.S. Census data to rank different Zip codes based on how elite their populations are. Percentile rankings for both income and educational attainment were calculated and averaged together, giving a score between 0 and 99. Zip codes with scores of 95 or higher were designated “Super Zips,” the homes of the most affluent and elite Americans.

We decided to break out the 20 most elite of the Super Zips. The map below shows Super Zips in yellow, with the top 20 most elite Zip codes in red:

Here are the top 20 Super Zips in America:

07078: Short Hills, N.J.

60043: Kenilworth, Ill.

02468: Waban, Mass.

10282: New York, N.Y.

20816: Bethesda, Md.

02457: Babson Park, Mass.

06870: Old Greenwich, Conn.

10069: New York, N.Y.

10162: New York, N.Y.

10514: Chappaqua, N.Y.

10597: Waccabuc, N.Y.

60022: Glencoe, Ill.

94027: Atherton, Calif.

02481: Wellesley Hills, Mass.

06883: Weston, Conn.

07046: Mountain Lakes, N.J.

10518: Cross River, N.Y.

20854: Potomac, Md.

21737: Glenelg, Md.

94028: Portola Valley, Calif.

Check out the Washington Post's full dive into Super-Zips here »



