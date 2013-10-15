MAP: America's Favourite Beers By State

When it comes to beer, the northeast loves Sam Adams, Pennsylvania opts for its native Yuengling, and California picks Corona.

Blowfish, a “hangover cure” that promises relief after a night of heavy drinking, recently conducted a poll with AMP, a third-party research firm. to learn about people’s drinking habits across the U.S. The survey included 5,249 drinkers over the age of 21 from all 50 states and DC.

The company published a bunch of maps that shed light on how people booze in America. For the map below, participants from each state who said they preferred to drink beer chose their top brew from a list of 18 options (and could submit their own selection).

See more findings in the infographic below:

