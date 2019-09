Via the CIA World Factbook, this map showing world age structure, from 2005 to 2025. The countries in red are the ones with younger populations; blue, older. Especially notable is East Asia (of course) but also Mexico.



Soon, we’ll all have the blues.

Photo: CIA World Factbook

