Sears is closing 150 stores -- here's where they will shut down

Sears announced a second wave of store closures on Wednesday, bringing the total number of closures slated for early 2017 to 150.

These are the closure’s from the company’s Wednesday announcement.

Here’s a list of Kmart stores that are closing:

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama

3600 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield, California

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California

25 West Polk Street, Coalinga, California

333 Sierra Street, Kingsburg, California

363 S Broadway, Denver, Colorado

2809 North Ave, Grand Junction, Colorado

45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell, Connecticut

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida

2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida

1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida

McGregor Point Shopping Center, Fort Myers, Florida

33 W. Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, Georgia

3200 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia

365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia, Georgia

1601 Highway 40, East Kingsland, Georgia

4561 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, Hawaii

2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque, Iowa

5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa

3810 University Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa

2851 Belt Line Parkway, Alton, Illinois

3655 Nameoki Road, Granite City, Illinois

750 Indian Boundary Road, Chesterton, Indiana

1460 West State Road 2, La Porte, Indiana

4820 S 4th St, Leavenworth, Kansas

rt 4200 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, Kansas

191 Outer Loop, Louisville, Kentucky

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky

115 South Airline Hwy, Gonzales, Louisiana

1400 S Clearview Parkway, New Orleans, Louisiana

688 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine

222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland

1130 Newport Ave, South Attleboro, Massachusetts

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

29600 Ford Road, Garden City, Michigan

3555 O’Neill Drive, Jackson, Michigan

1396 South Main Street, Adrian, Michigan

5400 S Cedar Street, Lansing, Michigan

1501 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, Michigan

40855 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, Michigan

17580 Frazho Road, Roseville, Michigan

3541 Highland Road Waterford, Michigan

6455 US 31 N Acme Township, Michigan

1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

1477 State Highway 248 Branson, Missouri

2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City, Missouri

1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla, Missouri

3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, Missouri

6650 Manchester Ave St Louis, Missouri

Rio Mall, Rio Grande, New Jersey

1468 Clementon Road Clementon, New Jersey

645 Highway 18 East Brunswick, New Jersey

800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, New Jersey

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York

10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson, Nevada

545 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, North Carolina

1931 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina

201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, North Carolina

102 New Market Madison, North Carolina

815 S College Road Wilmington, North Carolina

1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon, Ohio

185 Upper River Road Gallipolis, Ohio

1005 East Columbus St Kenton, Ohio

225 West Avenue New Boston, Ohio

I-70 & Mall Road St. Clairsville, Ohio

3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville, Ohio

1284 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio

4 East Shawnee St Muskogee, Oklahoma

5820 Shaffer Road Dubois, Pennsylvania

1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie, Pennsylvania

1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster, Pennsylvania

5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

120 Mall Blvd Monroeville, Pennsylvania

100 Cross Roads Plz Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania

3801 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, South Carolina

254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood, South Carolina

8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina

3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls , South Dakota

305 W Economy Road Morristown, Tennessee

1120 McRae Blvd El Paso, Texas

9484 Dyer St El Paso, Texas

1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen, Texas

3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin, Texas

1153 W Highway 40 Vernal, Utah

2010 N Main St Layton, Utah

1419 Hershberger Road NW Roanoke, Virginia

3655 Plank Road Fredericksburg, Virginia

6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk, Virginia

1355 West Main Street Salem, Virginia

5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia

1425 E Highway 151 Platteville, Wisconsin

2211 S Green Bay Road Racine, Wisconsin

1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne, Wyoming

And here’s a list of Sears stores that are closing:

Florence Mall, Florence, Alabama

1901 S Caraway Rd., Jonesboro, Arkansas

Enfield Square, Enfield, Connecticut

Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales, Florida

Albany Mall, Albany, Georgia

Columbus Park Crossing, Columbus, Georgia

1235 S Reed Road, Kokomo, Indiana

2259 S 9th St, Salina, Kansas

Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

9001 Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge/ Cortana, Louisiana

197 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, Louisiana

9605 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, New York

Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York

1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York

10 Whitten Rd., Augusta, Maine

Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts

3099 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan

12737 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, Minnesota

1850 Adams St, Mankato, Minnesota

3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson Cty, Missouri

3702 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph, Missouri

3902 13th Ave, South Fargo, North Dakota

1000 S Main St, Roswell, New Mexico

2000 Brittain Road, Akron, Ohio

1075 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, Ohio

1701 River Valley Circle S, Lancaster, Ohio

Richmond Mall, Richmond Heights, Ohio

1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma

428 SW C Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma

Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

1500 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, Pennsylvania

3595 Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

1500 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, Rhode Island

2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, South Carolina

2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, Tennessee

4101 E 42nd St, Odessa, Texas

500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, Virginia

Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood, Washington

Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.