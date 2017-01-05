Sears is closing 150 stores -- here's where they will shut down

Sears announced a second wave of store closures on Wednesday, bringing the total number of closures slated for early 2017 to 150.
These are the closure’s from the company’s Wednesday announcement.
Here’s a list of Kmart stores that are closing:
- Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
- 2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama
- 3600 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield, California
- 3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
- 25 West Polk Street, Coalinga, California
- 333 Sierra Street, Kingsburg, California
- 363 S Broadway, Denver, Colorado
- 2809 North Ave, Grand Junction, Colorado
- 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell, Connecticut
- 1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida
- 501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida
- 19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
- 2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida
- 1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida
- 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida
- 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida
- 111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
- McGregor Point Shopping Center, Fort Myers, Florida
- 33 W. Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, Georgia
- 3200 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia
- 365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia, Georgia
- 1601 Highway 40, East Kingsland, Georgia
- 4561 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, Hawaii
- 2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque, Iowa
- 5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa
- 3810 University Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa
- 2851 Belt Line Parkway, Alton, Illinois
- 3655 Nameoki Road, Granite City, Illinois
- 750 Indian Boundary Road, Chesterton, Indiana
- 1460 West State Road 2, La Porte, Indiana
- 4820 S 4th St, Leavenworth, Kansas
- rt 4200 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, Kansas
- 191 Outer Loop, Louisville, Kentucky
- 2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
- 1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
- 14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
- 1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky
- 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
- 2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 115 South Airline Hwy, Gonzales, Louisiana
- 1400 S Clearview Parkway, New Orleans, Louisiana
- 688 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine
- 222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland
- 1130 Newport Ave, South Attleboro, Massachusetts
- 9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
- 29600 Ford Road, Garden City, Michigan
- 3555 O’Neill Drive, Jackson, Michigan
- 1396 South Main Street, Adrian, Michigan
- 5400 S Cedar Street, Lansing, Michigan
- 1501 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, Michigan
- 40855 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, Michigan
- 17580 Frazho Road, Roseville, Michigan
- 3541 Highland Road Waterford, Michigan
- 6455 US 31 N Acme Township, Michigan
- 1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
- 1477 State Highway 248 Branson, Missouri
- 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City, Missouri
- 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla, Missouri
- 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, Missouri
- 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis, Missouri
- Rio Mall, Rio Grande, New Jersey
- 1468 Clementon Road Clementon, New Jersey
- 645 Highway 18 East Brunswick, New Jersey
- 800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, New Jersey
- 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York
- 10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson, Nevada
- 545 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, North Carolina
- 1931 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina
- 201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, North Carolina
- 102 New Market Madison, North Carolina
- 815 S College Road Wilmington, North Carolina
- 1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon, Ohio
- 185 Upper River Road Gallipolis, Ohio
- 1005 East Columbus St Kenton, Ohio
- 225 West Avenue New Boston, Ohio
- I-70 & Mall Road St. Clairsville, Ohio
- 3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville, Ohio
- 1284 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
- 4 East Shawnee St Muskogee, Oklahoma
- 5820 Shaffer Road Dubois, Pennsylvania
- 1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie, Pennsylvania
- 1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- 5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
- 120 Mall Blvd Monroeville, Pennsylvania
- 100 Cross Roads Plz Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania
- 3801 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, South Carolina
- 254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood, South Carolina
- 8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina
- 3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls , South Dakota
- 305 W Economy Road Morristown, Tennessee
- 1120 McRae Blvd El Paso, Texas
- 9484 Dyer St El Paso, Texas
- 1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen, Texas
- 3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin, Texas
- 1153 W Highway 40 Vernal, Utah
- 2010 N Main St Layton, Utah
- 1419 Hershberger Road NW Roanoke, Virginia
- 3655 Plank Road Fredericksburg, Virginia
- 6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk, Virginia
- 1355 West Main Street Salem, Virginia
- 5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington
- 250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
- 731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
- 1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia
- 1425 E Highway 151 Platteville, Wisconsin
- 2211 S Green Bay Road Racine, Wisconsin
- 1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne, Wyoming
And here’s a list of Sears stores that are closing:
- Florence Mall, Florence, Alabama
- 1901 S Caraway Rd., Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Enfield Square, Enfield, Connecticut
- Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales, Florida
- Albany Mall, Albany, Georgia
- Columbus Park Crossing, Columbus, Georgia
- 1235 S Reed Road, Kokomo, Indiana
- 2259 S 9th St, Salina, Kansas
- Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
- 9001 Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge/ Cortana, Louisiana
- 197 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, Louisiana
- 9605 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, New York
- Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
- Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
- 1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York
- 10 Whitten Rd., Augusta, Maine
- Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts
- 3099 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- 12737 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, Minnesota
- 1850 Adams St, Mankato, Minnesota
- 3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson Cty, Missouri
- 3702 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph, Missouri
- 3902 13th Ave, South Fargo, North Dakota
- 1000 S Main St, Roswell, New Mexico
- 2000 Brittain Road, Akron, Ohio
- 1075 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, Ohio
- 1701 River Valley Circle S, Lancaster, Ohio
- Richmond Mall, Richmond Heights, Ohio
- 1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 428 SW C Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma
- Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage, Pennsylvania
- 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
- 1500 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, Pennsylvania
- 3595 Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
- 1500 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, Rhode Island
- 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, South Carolina
- 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, Tennessee
- 4101 E 42nd St, Odessa, Texas
- 500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, Virginia
- Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood, Washington
- Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
- Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia
