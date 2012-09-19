Here Are Some Of The Practical Uses For Gold

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Gold’s luster has seduced jewellery lovers around the world for thousands of years.Meanwhile, sceptics of fiat currency argue that it’s the only legitimate store of value.



However, gold has many other real world functions that people don’t know about.

The folks at U.S. Global Investors put together this slideshow to illustrate some of the uses of gold.

Thanks to U.S. Global Investors for allowing us to feature this presentation.

