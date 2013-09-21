Many Stores Never Had Any Gold IPhones At All

If you were excited about Apple’s new iPhone 5S, you probably already know the bad news:

the gold 5S is out of stock.

Not only is it sold out, but many stores never even had it at all. At Apple’s flagship store in San Francisco, only 20 gold iPhone 5S devices were available this morning, according to Cult of Mac.

Manhattan’s 5th Avenue Apple location sold out of gold iPhones in 20 minutes.

The most popular Apple store in Arizona only had five.

According to several sources on Twitter, Oklahoma had less than 5 gold iPhones in the entire state.

Most Best Buy and Radio Shack locations were empty-handed on launch day, according to the Huffington Post.

The entire continent of Australia didn’t have any gold at all.

Even if you order online, you’ll have to wait until October for a pretty golden phone.

This major lack of phones is either an epic manufacturing fail or a means to fuel the hype.

Afterall, what’s so special about gold if everyone has it?

Apple did not respond to requests for comment about iPhone availability.

