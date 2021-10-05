Corey Stoll would repeatedly say Junior Soprano’s favorite vulgar phrase to get into character for ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Corey Stoll as Uncle Junior in the ‘Sopranos’ prequel film ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema

Corey Stoll repeated a vulgar phrase in order to get into character in “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Stoll plays Tony Soprano’s uncle Junior in the film, which is a prequel to “The Sopranos.”

The actor said that repeating the obscene phrase “just brought me right into character.”

Corey Stoll repeated a vulgar phrase to himself before filming scenes as Uncle Junior in the “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Stoll plays Corrado “Junior” Soprano, uncle of Tony Soprano, in the film, and revealed to the New York Times that saying Junior’s favorite swear (“Your sister’s c–t“) helped him get into character.

“Sometimes shouting it, sometimes whispering it,” the actor said. “But there’s something about those three words that just brought me right into character.”

Stoll also revealed that studying the work of Dominic Chianese, who played Junior on the HBO series, was helpful during Stoll’s preparation for the film.

“It was super helpful to see that Dominic Chianese, kind of like me, was always a little bit older than his years,” Stoll said. “It was good to see that I didn’t have to do back flips to make him a young man. Just being in my body and in my voice, that is different enough.”

And the “House of Cards” actor paid special attention to Chianese’s distinct way of speaking to really nail his performance as Junior.

“He has this staccato – he can speak very quickly and ratatat – and then he also has this wistful, lyrical mode that he goes into,” Stoll said.

Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Alessandro Nivola in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema

“The Many Saints of Newark” is set in the 1960s and ’70s, and follows a young Tony (Michael Gandolfini) as he comes of age in New Jersey.

Tony’s other uncle, mobster Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), is also featured prominently in the film, and younger versions of familiar “Sopranos” characters like Silvio, Paulie, and Junior all make appearances.

“Many Saints” is currently playing in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the trailer below.