Here’s the cast of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and which ‘Sopranos’ character they’re portraying

Vera Farmiga plays a much-younger Livia Soprano. Vera Farmiga stars as Livia Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros. Nancy Marchand originally played the trouble-making mother of Tony Soprano on the HBO drama.

Corey Stoll plays Uncle Junior. Corey Stoll plays a young Uncle Junior in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros. Dominic Chianese originated the role of Corrado “Junior” Soprano, Tony’s uncle.

A young Paulie Walnuts is played by Billy Magnussen. Billy Magnussen plays a young Paulie in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros. On “The Sopranos,” Tony Sirico played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri.

John Magaro portrays Silvio Dante. John Magaro (right) as Silvio Dante in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema Silvio was played on “The Sopranos” by Steven Van Zandt, also known as Little Steven. Van Zandt is a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band.

Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero is played by Samson Moeakiola. Samson Moeakiola plays a young Salvatore ‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Vincent Pastore played the ill-fated mafia soldier on “The Sopranos.”

Alexandra Intrator plays a teenage Janice Soprano. Alexandra Intrator plays Janice Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Aida Turturro played the elder sister of Tony on “The Sopranos.”