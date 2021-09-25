Here’s the cast of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and which ‘Sopranos’ character they’re portraying

- “The Many Saints of Newark” is a prequel movie to HBO’s legendary series “The Sopranos.”
- Some characters from the show make appearances in the new film, including Silvio and Uncle Junior.
- And Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role originated by his father James.
Vera Farmiga plays a much-younger Livia Soprano.
Nancy Marchand originally played the trouble-making mother of Tony Soprano on the HBO drama.
Corey Stoll plays Uncle Junior.
Dominic Chianese originated the role of Corrado “Junior” Soprano, Tony’s uncle.
A young Paulie Walnuts is played by Billy Magnussen.
On “The Sopranos,” Tony Sirico played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri.
John Magaro portrays Silvio Dante.
Silvio was played on “The Sopranos” by Steven Van Zandt, also known as Little Steven. Van Zandt is a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band.
Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero is played by Samson Moeakiola.
Vincent Pastore played the ill-fated mafia soldier on “The Sopranos.”
Alexandra Intrator plays a teenage Janice Soprano.
Aida Turturro played the elder sister of Tony on “The Sopranos.”
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano.
His father James originated the role on the HBO drama, but died in 2013 of a heart attack.