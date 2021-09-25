Search

Here’s the cast of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and which ‘Sopranos’ character they’re portraying

Libby Torres
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros.
  • “The Many Saints of Newark” is a prequel movie to HBO’s legendary series “The Sopranos.”
  • Some characters from the show make appearances in the new film, including Silvio and Uncle Junior.
  • And Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role originated by his father James.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Vera Farmiga plays a much-younger Livia Soprano.
Vera Farmiga stars as Livia Soprano in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Vera Farmiga stars as Livia Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros.
Nancy Marchand originally played the trouble-making mother of Tony Soprano on the HBO drama. 
Corey Stoll plays Uncle Junior.
Corey Stoll plays a young Uncle Junior in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Corey Stoll plays a young Uncle Junior in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros.
Dominic Chianese originated the role of Corrado “Junior” Soprano, Tony’s uncle.
A young Paulie Walnuts is played by Billy Magnussen.
Billy Magnussen plays a young Paulie in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Billy Magnussen plays a young Paulie in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros.
On “The Sopranos,” Tony Sirico played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri.
John Magaro portrays Silvio Dante.
John Magaro as Silvio Dante in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
John Magaro (right) as Silvio Dante in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema
Silvio was played on “The Sopranos” by Steven Van Zandt, also known as Little Steven. Van Zandt is a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band. 
Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero is played by Samson Moeakiola.
Samson Moeakiola plays a young Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Samson Moeakiola plays a young Salvatore ‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
Vincent Pastore played the ill-fated mafia soldier on “The Sopranos.” 
Alexandra Intrator plays a teenage Janice Soprano.
Alexandra Intrator plays Janice Soprano in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Alexandra Intrator plays Janice Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
Aida Turturro played the elder sister of Tony on “The Sopranos.” 
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano.
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ HBO; Warner Bros.
His father James originated the role on the HBO drama, but died in 2013 of a heart attack. 
About the Author
Libby Torres