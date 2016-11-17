People who travel for work would rather have WiFi than sex, survey shows

Julie Bort
There is nothing more important than great WiFi to a lot of people who travel regularly for their jobs, according to a fun survey done by a company called iPass, a company that sells global WiFi services.

iPass asked 1,700 road warrior professionals to rank the importance of various items on a daily basis.

40% rated WiFi as their top daily essential.

This compares to 37% who said sex was their most important daily essential, 14% who named chocolate and 9% that chose alcohol.

These folks make their travel plans based on WiFi, too. 72% choose their hotel based on the quality of WiFi, 35% consider WiFi when booking their flights.

