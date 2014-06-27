More Than 60% Of Restaurants On Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Have Closed

Chef Gordon Ramsay couldn’t save every kitchen from its nightmares.

More than 60% of restaurants featured on the show “Kitchen Nightmares” are now closed, according to Grub Street New York, which did the maths. Approximately 30% of those kitchens closed within one year of their episode’s air date.



The show announced earlier this week it would end its 10-year run.

Considering the current closure rate of restaurants, Ramsay’s success rate might not seem so bad. About 30% of restaurants fail in their first year, and another 30% fail sometime in the following two years, according to the National Restaurant Association.

On a positive note, around 39% of restaurants featured on the show are still open. Those include the infamous Amy’s Baking Company, the Arizona restaurant that had a complete social media meltdown after Ramsay stormed out during the episode. Amy’s Baking Company closed for a brief time and later reopened without much fanfare.

“Kitchen Nightmares” will air four more episodes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.