A Lot Of Men Would Rather Do All Their Shopping Online

The conventional wisdom is that women drive shopping trends because they control up to 80% of household spending. However, men drive nearly as much e-commerce spending in the U.S. as women, a new report from BI Intelligence finds.

These findings suggest that men represent a huge opportunity for online retailers and e-commerce companies. Bricks-and-mortar stores that sell merchandise primarily for men are at particularly high risk of losing customers to online shopping alternatives.

In a new report, BI Intelligence breaks down the demographics of U.S. online and mobile shoppers by gender, age, income, and education and takes a look at what they’re shopping for, and how their behaviours differ.

