A Lot Of Men Would Rather Do All Their Shopping Online

The conventional wisdom is that women drive shopping trends because they control up to 80% of household spending. However, men drive nearly as much e-commerce spending in the U.S. as women, a new report from BI Intelligence finds.
- In 2010, comScore estimated that men account for $US4 out of every $US10 spent online. In 2012, a Greenfield survey found that men account for 42% of online spending in the U.S.
- Men are actually more likely to make purchases on mobile devices than women.
- Twenty-two per cent of men made a purchase on their smartphones last year, compared to just 18% of women.
- And 20% of men bought something on a tablet, while the percentage for women was 17%.
- More importantly, many men say they would like to shift all their spending online.
- 40% of American men aged 18 to 34 said they would “ideally buy everything online,” compared to only 33% of women.
These findings suggest that men represent a huge opportunity for online retailers and e-commerce companies. Bricks-and-mortar stores that sell merchandise primarily for men are at particularly high risk of losing customers to online shopping alternatives.
