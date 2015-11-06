Many Iranians are still furious with the US, despite the Iran Deal

The Iran Deal was supposed to mark a new era of cooperation between the US and Iran.

While it allows Iran to continue its nuclear development, it provides limitations. And in exchange for these limitations, several countries are lifting their economic sanctions against Iran.

While most Iranians support the deal, a large number of them do not.

Thousands of Iranians held a rally opposing western countries and Israel on Friday, chanting “death to America!” Following that, the Iranian government held another rally on Wednesday to celebrate the takeover of the US embassy in 1979.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.