Many companies are trying to profit from connected cars

Photo: iStock

Automakers are increasingly connecting their new car models to meet growing consumer demand for in-car technology.

But automakers aren’t the only players seeking opportunities in the connected car market.

BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, has compiled a slide deck that highlights how tech companies are positioned to win the battle over the car’s dashboard.

Today, it can be yours for free. As an added bonus, you will gain immediate access to the team’s exclusive FREE newsletter, BI Intelligence Daily.

To get your copy of this slide deck, simply click here.