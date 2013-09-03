Many Americans Are Working On Labour Day

Labour Day is meant to be a day of rest for workers, but many Americans, employed or not, will actually spend it working or looking for work, according to two separate surveys.

In one survey from

Bloomberg BNA, nearly four in 10 employers (39%) said they keep operations open on the holiday and require some employees to report to work.

In the second survey from career site Beyond.com, nearly half of the 2,000 respondents, both employed and unemployed, said they will be spending Labour Day searching for a new job. However, it is important to note that, considering the site’s user base, most of these participants were likely already looking for a job.

Here are other findings from the survey:

Work-life balance isn’t as important as money: Only 16% said they would take less money for more work flexibility. On the other hand, 79% of the respondents said they’d take a better paying job even if it meant spending less time with the family.

Most workers are confident in their skills: Nearly 60% said they feel confident in their ability to sell themselves to employers.

Workers are searching for the right match: 60-seven per cent of respondents said that they’re holding out for the right job.

