Manus Island Police Say They're About To Make Arrests Over The Killing Of An Asylum Seeker

Reza Barati (Photo: supplied)

Police on Manus Island, where Australia runs an immigration detention facility, are reportedly poised to make arrests over the death of a young Iranian asylum seeker.

Reza Barati was killed during clashes at the camp. According to Fairfax Media, some of the suspects are still working at the facility.

According to the the report, Manus Island provincial police commander Alex N’Drasal hopes to arrest between three and four men on charges of murder.

“Hopefully either this week or early next week, we are going to make arrests,” he told Fairfax. ”We are looking at three to four guys to be arrested and charged. We’ll probably charge them with murder.”

Meanwhile new details have emerged, with claims a detainee had his eye “removed”. Another was allegedly hacked around the neck with a machete, with others saying they were forced to tie sheets to a door handle to prevent their attackers entering the rooms.

There’s more here.

