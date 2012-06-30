CHART: Manufacturing Wages Shrink To Their Lowest Level In 5 Months

Manufacturing wages fell by $4.5 billion sequentially in May, new data out of the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows.



The figure, which was hidden among a relatively good and expected report in the most recent Personal Income and Outlays report, showed that wages declined to their lowest level in five months.

Over the past decade, incomes in the sector have fallen slightly more than half of the time between April and May, indicating the cuts are not necessarily caused by the throttling back of factories heading into summer break.

Below, a look at seasonally adjusted annual manufacturing wage.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis

