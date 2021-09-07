Credit: Getty

A growing number of young Australians are moving away from capital cities to regions, demographic data shows.

Over 70% of Millennials and Gen Z working in manufacturing and trades said they would be willing to move regionally for a job, a new report has found.

However experts say infrastructure remains a barrier in supporting growing regional populations.

Three quarters of young people in manufacturing and STEM industries are interested in moving regionally for their careers, a new report has found.

The report, commissioned by manufacturing giant Mars Wrigley, shows that while a growing number of young people are interested in living in regions, barriers remain around keeping them there long-term.

It polled 1,000 manufacturing, trade and STEM students and working professionals aged under 40 to reach its conclusions, finding three in four would be willing to move regionally for their careers.

Of this demographic of millennials and Gen Z, more than 70% said they were open to moving regionally for career opportunities.

It found 79% of millennials and 72% of Gen Z were open to such a move, reporting the two key reasons as access to affordable housing and better cost of living, along with a more relaxed lifestyle.

The findings follow ABS statistics that show capital cities saw the loss of 11,800 people from internal migration, the largest quarterly net loss on record, in the first three months of 2021.

Similarly, a 2020 report “Big Movers: Population Mobility in Australia”, which looked at population movements and data between 2011 and 2016 showed a growing trend toward young people remaining, or moving to, the regions.

It found Millennials aged between 20 and 35 years old were increasingly likely to remain in regional areas rather than shift to capital cities — and pointed to a growing move away from capitals too.

Its data showed that Sydney lost more millennials to the regions than it gained during that same time period.

Liz Ritchie, chief executive of the Regional Australia Institute (RAI) told Domain that the number and diversity of employment opportunities was also playing a role in the rise of regional Australia.

RAI reported a record 69,300 jobs available in regional Australia in May 2021, with professional and skilled jobs featuring strongly.

Richie said it reflected a change in the employment dynamic in regional areas, with a rise in the number of highly skilled jobs.

“The majority of roles are high-skilled professional roles that require qualifications of some sort, whereas 10 years ago most jobs were unskilled,” she said.

While the Mars Wrigley report reflected the pull to regional living, it also highlighted barriers to long-term moves to regions driven by employment.

It found 45% of women surveyed were open to moving only if there was a suitable job opportunity, with only 18% saying they would stay longer than five years in a regional area for a job. This contrasted with men, 43% of whom said they would move regionally regardless of the quality of job opportunities.

Anders Sorman-Nilsson, a futurist who worked with the organisation on the study said the findings reflected how the pandemic had transformed attitudes towards work and lifestyle among young people as well as older generations.

“The digital acceleration of the workplace we have witnessed in the last 18-months means that talent has become untethered from central business districts and that opportunity is now digitally distributed across regional Australia for STEM, trades and manufacturing workers,” Sorman-Nilsson said.

The report also signals the company’s push as a major regional employer for investment in infrastructure to boost its growing regional food and beverage manufacturing.

Andrew Leakey, general manager at Mars Wrigley, said while its report aligned with wider data showing growing positive sentiment around regional living by younger generations, regional Australia lagged behind in offering infrastructure to support demographic changes.

“Food and beverage manufacturing is the largest manufacturing industry in Australia but is proving to be one of the most difficult to recruit for,” Leakey said.

“Despite the interest, there’s an opportunity for regional communities to implement bold and visionary initiatives to position themselves as attractive destinations for younger generations.”