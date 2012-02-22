Manufacturing PMI Comes In Weak For China And The Eurozone

Photo: flickr: laynasaur

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index scores from around the world are coming in weak today.First China reported a score of 49.7 (anything under 50 indicates contraction). Though weak this score was better than the 48.8 registered last month.



Germany, the workhorse of the Eurozone, reported less than expected growth with a score of 50.1 versus expectations of 51.5 and last month’s 51.

The Eurozone reported a worse than expected contraction with a score of 49.0 versus expectations of 49.5 and last month’s 48.8.

Asian markets are mostly higher led by 1.0% gains in the Nikkei. European markets are moderately in the red.

