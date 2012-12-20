America Has The Slowest Growing Manufacturing Pay In The World

In the past 14 years, no country has seen its factory pay rise more slowly than America, according to new BLS data.



Since 1997, hourly compensation costs in the country’s manufacturing sector have climbed just 54 per cent.

Compare that with the top country, Slovakia, which has seen pay climb 314 per cent.

Here’s the chart:

Photo: BLS

And here is BLS’ tables, ranked by total dollars. The first two columns are raw dollars, the second two are per cent of U.S. costs.

Photo: BLS

