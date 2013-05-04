Anyone Who Says There's A Manufacturing Revolution In America Needs To Look At This Chart

You frequently hear about the “manufacturing revolution” in America, but more and more it looks like bunk.



Neil Irwin (via Ryan McArthy) in today’s Washington Post has a great line regarding the jobs report:

Now, job creation is entirely confined to the services sector: Manufacturing had no net change in employment, construction lost 6,000 jobs, and even mining and logging was a net negative.

In this chart, the blue bars is the total monthly change in job creation and the red bars are the change in manufacturing jobs. As you can see, manufacturing saw weakening in both of the last months, and in some recent months there was even negative job creation in the sector.

If there were some big revolution, why would we be seeing these pathetic numbers so frequently?

FRED

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.