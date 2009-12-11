Rosenberg: The Manufacturing Collapse Has Resumed

Analyst Dave Rosenberg presents a series of enlightening charts this morning that show that for the first time in 14 months, manufacturing inventories are up across the board.



Rosenberg: Looking at the sector breakdown of the report, the charts below highlight the sectors that are seeing an outright inventory re-stocking at this time. In addition, what makes these sectors pop out is that they were also cited as areas of expansion in the latest Fed Beige Book.

The charts focus on everything from construction to defence research. While some sectors have been more turbulent in past months, it’s interesting to see them all rise for the first time in quite a while.

Click here to view the charts >>>

