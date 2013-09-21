Manufacturing Employment Levels Hits A Record Low

Getty/ Morne de Klerk

The Australian manufacturing industry faces uncertainties as employment levels plummet to record lows creating a tough job for the Abbott government which promised a cut of $500 million to industry assistance.

The AFR has reported current employment numbers sit 16% lower than levels recorded by the ABS in 1984 despite the labour force having grown by 72%.

A strong Australian dollar and a flat global economy have been prime stressors for the industry, however some industry leaders have said the fall comes down to smarter business apporaches.

“With the rise of the cost of employment and the regulatory requirements, you look for ways to get the same output and higher productivity from the staff,” Simon Whiteley managing director of Corex plastics and president of the South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance told the AFR.

