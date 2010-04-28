Manufacturers Say Only 30% Of Their Lost Jobs Are Coming Back

The National Association for Manufacturers expects only 30% of the nearly 2 million manufacturing jobs lost during the recent downturn to come back.



Even this won’t really start for another year they say. Their 30% forecast covers the next six years.

Bloomberg:

Most of the hiring will come in 2011 and 2012, David Huether, chief economist for the National Association of Manufacturers, said yesterday after NAM President John Engler spoke on a job-growth panel at the Milken Conference in Los Angeles.

“I wish there were a silver bullet where we just walk in and just sprinkle this pixie dust,” Ron Bloom, a conference panelist and senior White House adviser for manufacturing policy, said in an interview. “But this is slow, hard work.”

…

“The United States represents 21 per cent of the world’s manufacturing output today and we’re still the world’s largest manufacturing economy,” Engler said in an interview. “We ought to be building on that.”

According to Bloomberg, research firm Global Insight forecasts that total U.S. employment (not just manufacturing) will return to its past peak of 138 million jobs not before 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.