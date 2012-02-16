Manufacturers Say They Have Plans For MASSIVE Increases In Capital Spending This Year

We just reported on the strong report from the Empire Fed. In addition to the normal survey questions, they asked some supplemental questions about capital spending.



This one is particularly intriguing.

Companies see themselves spending 29% more this year than last year.

Granted, these are estimates of a survey, but the bottom line is: Companies are in the mood to invest.

