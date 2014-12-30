Manufacturers Are The First Clear Winners In The Big Business Switch To 'The Internet Of Things'

The Internet of Things is not just the latest buzzword. The IoT — which refers to the practice of connecting objects, appliances, buildings, and equipment to the web — is already a significant factor for major industries, particularly manufacturing.

Consider:

Industrial companies are early IoT adopters, using it to create new internet-assisted manufacturing systems: 18% of industrial machinery companies are already using IoT devices, according to a recent survey from SAS.While this doesn’t measure the extent that the IoT has been implemented by these manufacturers, it’s notable that almost one-fifth of major manufacturing companies are already using the IoT to increase production and reduce costs. For example, plastics manufacturer Petrobas Zarate of Argentina added sensors to the factory to monitor the temperature so it could ensure the plastic was created under optimal conditions.

In a new IoT report from BI Intelligence, we size the enterprise IoT market, noting the breakdown between hardware versus software spending, and determine which industries will upgrade to the IoT first. We examine how businesses are already using IoT systems and what barriers might still stand in the way of IoT enterprise upgrades.

Here are some of the key findings from the BI Intelligence report:

