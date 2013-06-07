Manu Ginobli Throws Crazy Screwball Pass Against The Heat

The first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals was excellent.



The teams combined for 101 points, there were just four total turnovers, and fouls were kept to a minimum.

There was also one crazy pass from Manu Ginobli that seemed to defy physics. We still can’t figure it out.

BuzzFeed Sports tweeted out this GIF of the pass. As you can see, Ginboli throws a left-handed bounce pass to Matt Bonner with some wicked side spin. The ball bounces right at the three-point line, but Bonner looks to catch it a few feet behind the line.

We’re guessing is this some sort of optical illusion. But it looks like the ball snakes left to right before it hits the ground, and then right to left after the bounce. Right?

@BuzzFeedSportsHere’s a second look from SB Nation:

SB Nation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.