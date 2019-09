We’re big-time suckers for these NBA super slow-motion “phantom cam” videos.



Here’s the latest one: Manu Ginobli draining a three-pointers with 1.2 seconds left to give San Antonio a 129-127 win over Golden State in double OT.

