Manu Ginobili's Shoe Broke In Half During The Spurs-Pistons Game

Manu Ginobili cut so hard that his foot burst out of his shoe during San Antonio’s 120-110 win over Detroit on Wednesday night.
Ginobili was back-pedaling on defence when he planted his foot and his shoe ripped in two — the sole skidding away and the upper part still tied around his ankle.
Full video (via ProBasketballTalk):
The moment it came apart:
Enhanced:
