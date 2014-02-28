Manu Ginobili's Shoe Broke In Half During The Spurs-Pistons Game

Manu Ginobili cut so hard that his foot burst out of his shoe during San Antonio’s 120-110 win over Detroit on Wednesday night.

Ginobili was back-pedaling on defence when he planted his foot and his shoe ripped in two — the sole skidding away and the upper part still tied around his ankle.

Full video (via ProBasketballTalk):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The moment it came apart:

Enhanced:

