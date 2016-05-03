'I've never seen a play like that': Manu Ginobili had a fantastic response to the missed call at the end of Spurs-Thunder wild Game 2 finish

Via Turner Sports PR/Twitter Manu Ginobili smirked when asked what happened at the end of Game 2.

The NBA world is up in arms over the wild finish to Game 2 of the second-round series between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder narrowly escaped defeat in the final 13 seconds after the Spurs stole an inbounds pass, then missed a game-winning shot. Replays showed that the referees missed several calls, most notably, a shove on the inbounds pass by Thunder guard Dion Waiters, which would have given the ball back to the Spurs.

After the game, Spurs’ guard Manu Ginobili, who was shoved by Waiters on the inbounds pass, addressed the play. When asked what happened, Ginobili coyly said, “Did you see it?” before smirking.

Ginobili then continued, highlighting the absurdity of the play — which has many wondering what the proper call is — but also that it isn’t the sole reason the Spurs lost.

“It’s a very awkward play. It doesn’t happen very often, so, I guess, [the refs] didn’t see it, and… We know that, we complain about that, that’s what we do, but we had the ball, we had a great shot, a few other opportunities, so it’s — things happen.” … “I don’t know what it is, what type of violation it is. It’s gotta be something. But again, it’s not that play that decided anything. Because we got the steal, we got a shot, and got an offensive rebound, so, I really don’t know, I’ve never seen anything, a play like that. I don’t know what should have been called, or if it should have been called anything. They’re gonna say — And it doesn’t matter! It’s over. I’m not gonna be able to change it, nobody’s gonna change it. It’s 1-1, we gotta go to OKC and try to win a game.”

When asked about the play after the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, “Something certainly happened on the sideline, I thought,” but didn’t elaborate.

