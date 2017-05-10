Spurs win pivotal Game 5 when Manu Ginobili blocks James Harden's shot at the buzzer

The San Antonio Spurs took a 3-2 lead over the Houston Rockets with a huge overtime win in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

After a mostly ugly overtime, and with Kawhi Leonard on the bench with an injured ankle, the Rockets had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. However, when James Harden went up for the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer, it was Manu Ginobili who came up with the game-saving play, blocking Harden from behind.

Here is the replay. It was all ball.

