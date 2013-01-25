Listen To The Voicemails 'Lennay Kekua' Left On Manti Te'o's Cell Phone

Manti Te’o’s first video interview will air on ABC at 3:00 PM Thursday on Katie Couric’s talk show. Prior to the show, Couric has released alleged voicemails from Lennay Kekua on Manti Te’o’s phone.



Early Thursday, the New York Daily News reported that Ronaiah Tuiasosopo was the voice of Lennay and would spend hours on the phone with Te’o, so if that is to be believed, these messages are Tuiasosopo’s voice impersonating one of a woman.

Here’s the voicemail that Kekua left for Te’o the day before she died (via Deadspin):



Head over to KatieCouric.com for the others >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.