Manti Te'o Told Katie Couric He 'Briefly Lied' About Lennay Kekua After He Found Out She Wasn't Real

Manti Te’o will go on Katie Couric’s talk show “Katie” on Thursday for his first video interview since his scandal broke.



There was a preview of the interview, which airs Thursday, on Good Morning America today. In this, Te’o admits that he lied to the press briefly after he found out that he was hoaxed in December. Te’o still sticks to his story that he was completely hoaxed before this, and truly thought he was in a relationship with a real person. From the interview:

Couric: “You stuck to the script. And you knew that something was amiss, Manti.”

Te’o: “Katie, put yourself in my situation. I, my whole world told me that she died on Sept. 12. Everybody knew that. This girl, who I committed myself to, died on Sept. 12. Now I get a phone call on Dec. 6, saying that she’s alive and then I’m going be put on national TV two days later. And to ask me about the same question. You know, what would you do?”

Te’o and both of his parents went on Katie for the interview. Here’s a preview of what you’ll see Thursday:

