Manti Te'o Falls Out Of The First Round Of The NFL Draft

In a mild surprise, Manti Te’o wasn’t picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.



Most experts had him going between 20th and 32nd, with the Minnesota Vikings as the heavy favourite to pick him at in the mid-20s.

But Minnesota passed on him with both of their first round picks. Then, to add insult to injury, they traded up for an THIRD first round pick and drafted wide receive Cordarrelle Patterson instead of Te’o.

It’s not like this is a catastrophic fall for Te’o. He was projected to go in the mid-20s, and he’ll probably go in the mid-30s tomorrow night instead..

But the Vikings thing should give everyone pause.

This was the one team that was reportedly in love with Te’o. They had three chances to pick him, and they passed.

