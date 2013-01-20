Manti Te'o Said It Never Really Crossed His Mind To Visit His Girlfriend While She Was Dying In A Hospital

Photo: ESPN

Manti Te’o spoke with ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap last night in his first interview since Deadspin’s report that his girlfriend Lennay Kekua never existed. The interview was not taped, it was recorded, but ESPN has not released the audio.Te’o denied ever being involved with the hoax, and claimed he thought Kekua was real all along.



When Schaap asked Te’o why he never went to visit his sick girlfriend while she was in the hospital, he responded:

“It never really crossed my mind. I don’t know. I was in school.”

It’s a little strange to think visiting a person who was very sick in a hospital that he was so emotionally attached to “never even crossed his mind.”

Even though we’ve heard from Te’o there are still so many unanswered questions and empty holes.

