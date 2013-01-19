Manti Te'o Picked An Odd Time To Conduct His First Interview Since Scandal Broke

Photo: ESPN

Manti Te’o Is currently being interviewed by ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap (via Josh Krulewitz of ESPN).The interview is being conducted off-camera and details will be aired later this evening on ESPN.[UPDATE: Read about the interview here.]



There were reports that Te’o would sit down with Schaap on Thursday. However, that interview was eventually called off.

It is interesting that the interview is both off-camera and late on a Friday night of a holiday weekend. If Te’o wanted to get his story out, this is the absolute worst way to do it. By Tuesday, this story will be stale.

