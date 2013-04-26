Manti Te'o Goes Undrafted In The First Round Of NFL Draft

In a bit of an upset, Manti Te’o was not drafted in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.



That Te’o will still be available in the second round is surprising as many draft experts projected the Notre Dame linebacker to be picked by the Vikings with either the 23rd or 25th pick.

The Vikings even traded with the Patriots to obtain a third first round pick and still passed on the Notre Dame linebacker.

The Giants and the Ravens were also believed to be interested.

Of course, there are some people that are excited to know that Te’o’s fate is still undecided. Both ESPN and the NFL Network will do better ratings during Friday night’s draft coverage as people will tune in wondering which team will take a chance on Te’o.

